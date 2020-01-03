Stillwater Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,688 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.63. 3,884,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.41. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.73 and a twelve month high of $140.45. The company has a market cap of $190.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

