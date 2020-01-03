Stillwater Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,148 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 26.0% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $590,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,408,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $323.81. 4,289,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,573. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $248.64 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

