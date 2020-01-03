Stillwater Investment Management LLC Acquires 443 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPY traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.43. 75,583,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,043,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.39. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $247.17 and a 1 year high of $324.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.