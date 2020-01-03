Stillwater Investment Management LLC Buys 2,719 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,214,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,669,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,656,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,364,000 after buying an additional 199,323 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,387,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $47.63. 15,384,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,047,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.79.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

