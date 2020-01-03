Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $13.42 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 5.1% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,986,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,465,391. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.71 and a 1-year high of $167.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.67 and its 200-day moving average is $155.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5973 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

