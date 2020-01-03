Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,189,000 after buying an additional 174,165 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 7.8% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,869. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

