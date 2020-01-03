Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 649 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 20,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.58. 2,256,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.14. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $171.10 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.28 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.45.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.