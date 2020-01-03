Stipend Reaches Market Capitalization of $117,850.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Stipend has a total market cap of $117,850.00 and $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00059412 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039700 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00584746 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00234685 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085287 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001781 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,481,750 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

