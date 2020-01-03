STK Price Tops $0.0017 (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One STK token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Kucoin and Cobinhood. Over the last week, STK has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. STK has a market capitalization of $576,057.00 and approximately $13,878.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STK Profile

STK’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken. The official website for STK is stktoken.com.

STK Token Trading

STK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Huobi, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

