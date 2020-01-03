Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 3rd (AAPL, ABBV, ACIW, AEP, ALB, ALGT, ALSN, APD, BDSI, BJRI)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $187.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Allegiant Travel have outperformed its industry in a year's time, mainly owing to robust passenger revenues. Solid demand for air travel is leading to higher passenger revenues. Evidently, in the first nine months of 2019, passenger revenues, which account for the bulk of the company's top line, increased 9.4%. Anticipating air-travel demand to remain strong, Allegiant issued bullish earnings per share projections for full-year 2019 and 2020. The company’s initiatives to reward its shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments are encouraging as well. Moderate fuel costs are an added positive. However, high expenses pertaining to salary and benefits are limiting bottom-line growth. Also, the massive capex might be a spoilsport. High-debt levels and capacity overexpansion add to the company's woes.”

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Allison Transmission have underperformed the broader industry over the last twelve months. The company anticipates year-over year decline in net income and adjusted EBITA in 2019. Declining demand for hydraulic fracturing applications in the North America Off-Highway end market is likely to affect the firm’s margins. Allison has also been bearing the brunt of rising R&D costs and the trend is likely to continue. However, the firm’s strategic acquisitions including the buyout of Walker Die and C&R Tool bode well. The firm is increasing the pace of development of products that cater to electrification and fuel cell markets for commercial vehicles. Investor-friendly moves are buoying shareholders’ confidence. That said, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point, in consideration of the headwinds.”

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $243.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Air Products for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 have been stable over the past month. Strategic investments in high-return projects, cost-saving through productivity actions, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive the company’s results in fiscal 2020. The company is also seeing positive impact of its productivity initiatives. Air Products is expected to gain from additional productivity and cost-improvement programs. Also, the company is committed to maximize returns to shareholders. Moreover, Air Products has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, Air Products faces headwind from unfavorable currency swings. Its global gases sales are also under pressure. Modification of Indian hydrogen supply contract will also hurt the company's EMEA sales.”

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioDelivery has improved positioning in several managed care contracts, providing preferred access to Belbuca. The company’s efforts have brought 165 million patients under coverage with access to Belbuca so far in 2019, beginning with 7 million in 2018. The company’s efforts boosted the drug’s sales and the momentum is expected to continue in 2020. The acquisition of U.S. rights of Symproic strengthened the chronic pain portfolio. However, given the lackluster performance of Bunavail, BioDelivery has decided to reduce spending on the drug. The company’s portfolio and pipeline may face severe competition as these target a highly genericized and crowded market.”

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ’s Restaurants have underperformed the industry in the past year. High dependency on consumer discretionary spending, increasing costs and a slowdown in unit development plan are potential headwinds affecting the company’s growth. Inflationary cost pressures, labor costs and expenses related to development of its off-premise sales have added to the woes. Notably, estimates for the current year have been revised downward over the past 60 days. However, BJ’s Restaurants’ various strategic sales-building initiatives, including menu innovation and enhanced loyalty program are likely to drive growth. Additionally, BJ’s Restaurants is confident about bolstering sales through apps and digital platforms, given heavy investments in technology-driven initiatives like digital ordering.”

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $901.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chipotle have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s focus on increasing food safety and enhancing customer experience, along with various sales-building and strategic initiatives are likely to drive the top line. In an effort to attract more customers, the company launched its loyalty program — Chipotle Rewards — nationwide. Despite its share of negative publicity from a food-borne illness, the company’s viable business strategy bodes well. For 2019, management expects comps to grow in high-single digit. Earnings estimates for current quarter and 2020 have also witnessed upward revision over the past 60 days, reflecting investors’ optimism regarding the stock. However, high costs and intense competition are concerning. Also, high costs of operations is an added concern for Chipotle.”

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips’ expectation for higher production costs and operating expenses are likely to hurt profits. The firm projects total production and operating expenses at $5.4 billion in 2019, higher than $5.2 billion for 2018. Notably, production and operating expenses rose to $4,020 million in the first three quarters of 2019 from $3,851 million in the comparable year-ago period. Also, exploration costs rose to $592 million in the first nine months of 2019 from $267 million recorded in the corresponding period last year. Moreover, ConocoPhillips expects production in fourth-quarter 2019 in the range of 1,265-1,305 MBoe/d, suggesting a reduction in sequential volumes from 1,366 MBoe/d. Also, since 2017, the company’s cashflow declined significantly, reflecting considerable weakness in overall operations.”

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from increased demand for privileged access security. Moreover, strong demand across energy and pharmaceutical verticals drives revenues. Growing traction of Endpoint Privilege Manager within customers of all sizes and across industries is a tailwind. Strong demand across insurance, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail and transportation is an upside. The company is gaining from robust revenue growth across the Americas, EMEA and APJ. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses on marketing programs are an overhang on margins. Moreover, intense competition from the likes of IBM in the access and identity management market is a major headwind.”

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Franco-Nevada’s Cobre Panama project started commercial production ahead of schedule and is anticipated to contribute around 40,000 ounces of gold to the company’s production this year. For 2019, Franco-Nevada thus anticipates to be close to the high end of guidance of 490,000-500,000 GEOs. The company anticipates generating revenues from its energy assets at the higher end of $100-$115 million, driven by the Marcellus royalty acquisition. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the last few quarters. However, Franco-Nevada’s revenues are likely to be affected by changes in the market price of the commodities underlying the royalties, streams, working interests and investments. Moreover, its margin is likely to be marred by elevated costs of labor, equipment, fuel, electricity and other inputs.”

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Given the smaller size of First Solar’s current Series 4 CdTe modules compared to certain types of crystalline silicon modules, the company may incur higher labor costs. While the long-term potential of the space is undeniable, the industry faces a number of near-term challenges that will likely keep solar stocks like First Solar under pressure. Moreover, the company will continue to incur substantial production start-up costs associated with the series 6 technology in the near term. The company is also witnessing higher-than-expected labor and sales freight cost. The company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. However, with the Series 6 modules enjoying solid demand worldwide, First Solar is investing heftily in production ramp up of this module.”

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoPro's market share is being threatened by lower-cost alternatives from established industry players like Sony, Xiaomi, Garmin, HTC as well as new entrants, which has led to the increasing commoditization of action cameras. This commoditization hurts GoPro’s premium brand image, and weighs on prices. Moreover, the company reaps majority of its revenues from capture devices and, hence, faces a high product concentration risk. In order to maintain its dominant market share, it continues to spend a significant amount on R&D, which erodes margins. The company is also facing multiple operational obstacles, including product recalls, production delays and missed deadlines. However, GoPro intends to expand footprint in emerging markets such as India and remains focused on scaling its CRM efforts to increase customer base.”

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Groupon is gaining from improving mix of products along with accelerating consumer activities. The company’s partnership with Grubhub and ParkWhiz along with ongoing brand awareness programs is anticipated to boost revenues. These deals are helping the company to enhance its product features, adding functionality to the application and enriching user experience. Rising e-commerce spending on mobile devices is another positive for Groupon. However, Groupon has been trying to reduce dependence on goods deals and is shifting focus toward local services market. The transition to high margined local services market and lower customer traffic is hurting the company’s revenues. In fact, during the third quarter, revenues of the company declined year over year primarily due to lower customer traffic.”

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an underperform rating.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums’ shares have lagged the industry in the past year. The company has been battling higher SG&A expenses for a while now. During the third-quarter 2019, SG&A expenses rose 4.9% year on year caused by greater sales of licensed products. Also, Inter Parfums has significant currency risk exposure. In fact, foreign currency headwinds had an impact of $0.1 million on the company’s third-quarter performance. Moreover, stiff competition in the cosmetics and beauty segment remains a concern. Nevertheless, strength in the U.S. and European-based operations supported the top line, which grew year-over-year during the third quarter. Notably, the company has been focused on brand enhancement initiatives, and is on track with new product launches. Also, a strong cash position has been favoring Inter Parfums.”

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We are appreciative of Southwest Airlines' efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. In 2018, the company rewarded $2.3 billion to its shareholders. Continuing with its pro-investor approach, the carrier's board increased its quarterly dividend by 12.5% and cleared a new buyback program in May 2019. Passenger-revenue growth despite the MAX groundings is an added positive. Declining fuel costs also support bottom-line growth. Owing to these tailwinds, shares of Southwest Airlines have outperformed its industry in a year's time. However, non-fuel unit costs are rising due to the MAX groundings and might limit bottom-line growth. Fuel-efficiency is also being hampered with the company's most fuel-efficient aircraft remaining grounded. The carrier expects the jets to remain grounded through Apr 13, 2020.”

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marathon Oil’s increased focus on low cost-high margin resource plays including Oklahoma, Eagle Ford, Bakken and Northern Delaware provides for visible production growth over the coming years. Driven by the operational momentum, Marathon says 2019 oil production is likely to have risen 11% over 2018, with U.S. growth at 13%. Boasting of financial stability and a solid balance sheet, Marathon looks poised for strong free cash flow generation through the end of the decade. However, the company's high emphasis on strategic acquisitions and balance sheet strengthening at the cost of dividend growth may dampen investors’ confidence. Further, one also need to factor MRO’s struggling international operations whose output fell 24% in the third quarter. Considering these factors, upside from current levels appear limited.”

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $845.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mettler-Toledo continues to ride on the solid momentum across its Laboratory and Industrial segments which are aiding its performance in Americas, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (ROW) regions. Further, benefits from strategic investments in Spinnaker sales, marketing initiatives, field resources and R&D are contributing well. Further, strengthening core industrial business is a major positive. Also, the company’s growing momentum in China remains a tailwind. The company remains optimistic about its productivity and margin initiatives. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, softness in its food retail segment remains a major headwind. Further, unfavorable currency fluctuations and seasonality are risks for the company. Moreover, U.S.-China trade tensions are serious concerns.”

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nektar has a promising pipeline with several regulatory updates/data-readouts lined up for the next several quarters. Moreover, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s financial position. The blockbuster collaboration deal with Bristol-Myers for NKTR-214 significantly boosted Nektar’s cash resources. It also has encouraging co-development deals with other pharma companies. The deals boost revenues and reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company’s results in the future. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NextGen gained from Recurring segment in the last reported quarter. Impressive rates of client addition have been benefiting the company. NextGen witnessed significant deal-size growth in the quarter under review. Solid bookings growth in the quarter deserves a mention as well. Management has retained fiscal 2020 outlook. NextGen exited the fiscal second quarter on a mixed note. Meanwhile, the company’s Software, Hardware and Other non-recurring revenues were soft in the quarter under review. Significant contraction in both gross and operating margins raise concern. Additionally, NextGen faces stiff rivalry in the MedTech space. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharma is progressing well with its lead pipeline candidate, Rolontis and a regulatory application seeking approval for neutropenia in the United States was filed in October. An approval will boost the prospects of the company. The company is developing poziotinib in a phase II pivotal study as treatment for lung cancer in first and second-line settings. Moreover, the sale of its marketed products is helping Spectrum to focus on and support the development of its pipeline candidates. However, Spectrum faced regulatory setbacks including withdrawal of regulatory application for Rolontis. Poziotinib failed to meet primary endpoint in one cohort of the lung cancer study in December 2019. Additional regulatory/development setbacks could affect the stock.”

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teck Resources’ results are likely to continue bearing the brunt of weak commodity markets and global economy slowdown. Steelmakers have curbed production, impacting steel prices. Copper and zinc metal markets also remains under pressure. For fourth-quarter 2019, sales volumes for the Steelmaking Coal segment is expected at 6.2-6.4 million ton due to planned outages at Ridley Terminals and Neptune Bulk Terminals. Further, due to an electrical equipment failure at the company’s Trail Operations, the company’s refined zinc production is now expected at 275,000 tons to 285,000 tons in 2019, down from previous guidance of 305,000 tons to 310,000 tons. The company also expects to be at the low end of its annual bitumen production guidance of 33,000-38,000 barrels per day due to government of Alberta production curtailments.”

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC., formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses. The Company is also engaged in the security investment consultation, investment trust management, derivative, temporary staffing and real estate management businesses. This company became Japan’s first publicly owned holding company that completely integrated life and non-life insurance operations. Their objective is to become one of the world’s preeminent insurance groups within the next 10 years. “

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

