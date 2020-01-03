Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 3rd (ACDVF, ACH, AMP, BFST, BHF, BRBR, CHH, CMG, CVI, DRRX)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 3rd:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH). Macquarie issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $190.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $149.00.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $103.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $102.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $890.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI). They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $294.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Huntington Ingalls is the sole designer and manufacturer of nuclear powered aircraft carriers in the United States. Furthermore, over 70% of the active U.S. Navy fleet consists of Huntington Ingalls ships. Being the nation's largest military shipbuilder, the company boasts stable financials. Fiscal 2020 budget should boost the company’s growth trajectory. The company's SSN-794 Montana submarine delivery is on track to achieve pressure hull complete by end of 2019. Also, Huntington Ingalls has outperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, the company’s exposure to debt combined with its ability to incur significant amounts of debt in the future increases its vulnerability to adverse economic or industry conditions. Additionally, reduced fleet size poses risk for its growth potential.”

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating. The firm currently has $425.00 target price on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD). They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CloudFlare Inc. is a web infrastructure and website security company. It provides content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security and distributed domain name server services. The company operates primarily in Lisbon, London, Singapore, Munich, San Jose, Champaign, Illinois, Austin, New York City and Washington, D.C. CloudFlare Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

