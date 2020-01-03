Stock Traders Buy High Volume of LendingClub Call Options (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,952 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,814% compared to the typical daily volume of 102 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get LendingClub alerts:

NYSE:LC opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.60. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.63 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $150,353.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Valerie Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock worth $470,209 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 3.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.