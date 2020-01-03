Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Bilibili Call Options (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 18,547 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,271% compared to the typical volume of 1,353 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on BILI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bilibili by 8.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bilibili by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after purchasing an additional 40,685 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bilibili by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 421,630 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its holdings in Bilibili by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,197,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,101,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.87. Bilibili has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

