Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Devon Energy Call Options (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 43,960 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 911% compared to the typical volume of 4,348 call options.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 39,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 43.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. ValuEngine cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

NYSE:DVN opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Devon Energy has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

