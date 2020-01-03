Storm (STORM) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Storm has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $815,964.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storm has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Storm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00185843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.01401141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Coinnest, IDEX, WazirX, Upbit, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Bittrex, Binance, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

