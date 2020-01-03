STPT (STPT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $569,852.00

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One STPT token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. STPT has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $569,852.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STPT has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STPT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00185376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.01399218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,546,727 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. The official website for STPT is stp.network.

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STPT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.