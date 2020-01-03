STRAKS (STAK) Market Cap Tops $10,481.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, STRAKS has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. STRAKS has a total market cap of $10,481.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,317.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.01827147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.03006710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00573889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00684902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00061883 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013746 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.