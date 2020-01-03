STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSKN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

