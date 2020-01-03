Stratis 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $845,673.00 (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00004032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $29.68 million and approximately $845,673.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004147 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001208 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000842 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00052987 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,628,285 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Coinrail, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Crex24 and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

