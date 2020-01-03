Streamr DATAcoin Price Reaches $0.0136 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and $498,173.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, HitBTC, IDEX and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Mercatox, Binance, Radar Relay, Coinone, Bancor Network, DragonEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.