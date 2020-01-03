StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) Price Reaches $0.0558 on Exchanges

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. StrongHands Masternode has a market capitalization of $98,070.00 and $366.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StrongHands Masternode has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00476002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About StrongHands Masternode

StrongHands Masternode (CRYPTO:SHMN) is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,757,640 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official website is www.stronghands.info/masternodes. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Trading

StrongHands Masternode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands Masternode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands Masternode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

