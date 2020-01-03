StrongHands Trading Up 71.3% This Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, BiteBTC and STEX. StrongHands has a total market cap of $707,261.00 and approximately $437.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StrongHands has traded up 71.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,625,249,568 coins and its circulating supply is 16,212,055,214 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Coindeal, Crex24, CoinExchange, STEX, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

