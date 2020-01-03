Stronghold Token (SHX) Achieves Market Cap of $797,337.00

Stronghold Token (CURRENCY:SHX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Stronghold Token token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Stronghold and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Stronghold Token has a total market cap of $797,337.00 and $49.00 worth of Stronghold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stronghold Token has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00185376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.01399218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Stronghold Token

Stronghold Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,379,269,102 tokens. Stronghold Token’s official Twitter account is @strongholdxchg. The official website for Stronghold Token is stronghold.co/stronghold-shx.

Buying and Selling Stronghold Token

Stronghold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stronghold and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stronghold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stronghold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

