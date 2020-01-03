Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

