SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

SZEVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

SUEZ/ADR stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SUEZ/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

About SUEZ/ADR

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

