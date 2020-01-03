SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.29.

SPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price objective on SunPower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.19.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.29 million. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SunPower by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

