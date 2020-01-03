SunTrust Banks Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

NYSE CADE opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 72,969 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 327,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 41,547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 150,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,387 shares of company stock worth $606,140. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

