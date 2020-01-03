SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.15.

NYSE CMA opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81. Comerica has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

In related news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 9,489.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Comerica by 62.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,248,000 after purchasing an additional 293,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Comerica by 36.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,003,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

