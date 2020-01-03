SunTrust Banks Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABCB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.48. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,351,000 after buying an additional 1,450,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after buying an additional 546,096 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,748,000 after buying an additional 132,381 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 967,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after buying an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

