SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $184.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 38.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 514.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 63,288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 94.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.