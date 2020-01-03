SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.08. Integra Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.85 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,970,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $200,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.