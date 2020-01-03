SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRMK. ValuEngine raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.09. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $36.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

