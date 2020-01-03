SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.82. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $19.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.43 EPS.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.00.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $254.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $183.04 and a 1 year high of $259.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,042,000 after acquiring an additional 783,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,157,000 after acquiring an additional 175,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,712,000 after acquiring an additional 82,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,381. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

