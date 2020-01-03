SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Regions Financial Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

RF stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,955,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,834,000 after purchasing an additional 540,749 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,140,000 after purchasing an additional 521,028 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,704,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 68.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,444,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,901 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.