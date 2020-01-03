Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPN shares. ValuEngine raised Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Superior Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In related news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,612,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,686 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,601,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 296,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,483,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 634,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 281,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,696,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Superior Energy Services stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.75. Superior Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

