Suretly Reaches Market Cap of $87,803.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Suretly has a total market cap of $87,803.00 and approximately $144.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Suretly has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005088 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.98 or 0.05914588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030037 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002263 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035925 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,289 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

