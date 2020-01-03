SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

SRDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other SurModics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,963.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in SurModics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SurModics by 66.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SurModics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SurModics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of SurModics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 175,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRDX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.26. 108,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,249. The firm has a market cap of $562.96 million, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 0.99. SurModics has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. SurModics had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SurModics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

