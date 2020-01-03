Swarm Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $1,638.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, Swarm has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swarm

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

