Swipe Achieves Market Cap of $84.59 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $84.59 million and approximately $16.76 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00018951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00187000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01353543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00120873 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.