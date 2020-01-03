Switcheo (SWTH) Market Cap Achieves $1.46 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,926.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network.

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

