Switcheo (SWTH) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Switcheo token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $1,696.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.01434698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120737 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo.

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.