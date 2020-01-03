Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $16.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.79 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.25 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $6,796,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 110,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 23,727 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after buying an additional 252,777 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 82.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

