Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Raised to Equal Weight at Stephens

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYF. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. 106,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $423,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $6,796,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 110,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 252,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 82.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

