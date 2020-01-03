SYNNEX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 625 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 925% compared to the average volume of 61 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $130.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $33,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,705.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $286,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,667.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,979 shares of company stock worth $2,163,346. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

