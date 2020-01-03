Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYRS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SYRS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. 11,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $293.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn purchased 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,010 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,728 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,888,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,365,000 after acquiring an additional 268,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 656,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,765,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 863,074 shares during the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.