Syscoin (SYS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $796,085.00

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Tux Exchange, Binance and YoBit. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $796,085.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00571813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010818 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000231 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 574,919,499 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittylicious, Upbit, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

