T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $125.32. 399,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average is $114.29. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $126.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

