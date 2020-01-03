T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink boosted their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTOO opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.03. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $5.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

