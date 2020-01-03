TaaS (TAAS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $818.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. TaaS has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $818.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded up 10% against the dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005702 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, HitBTC and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

