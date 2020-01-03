Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

TNDM stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,621.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,462 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,090. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,369,000 after acquiring an additional 136,077 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 831.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 46,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 246,056.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 78,738 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

